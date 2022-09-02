Business Class tickets to Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, Madrid or Milan from R$8,380!

Let’s travel to the old continent with all the comfort of business class? But beware that there are few airline tickets left with promotional prices. We found flights from Azul, Latam and other companies from R$ 8,380 round trip, taxes included. The lowest prices are for tickets to Lisbon, with direct flights from Azul, but there are options to Barcelona or Madrid from several Brazilian cities with Latam. Check at the end of the post.

Business travel is more than just a bigger, more comfortable seat. At the airport there are special lines, free checked baggage for 2 or 3 bags, a VIP lounge with unlimited food and drink and priority boarding. On board, in addition to privacy, there is dinner with a printed menu and main course options, high quality drinks, necessaire and at bedtime the armchairs become beds! See what it’s like to fly in Azul’s business class.

When selecting flights, use the “cheapest” filter if the lowest price does not appear right away. And stay tuned, as some options with good prices may have a long connection or airport change in São Paulo.