Businessman who offered BRL 1.9 billion for Eike Batista debentures and tried to get the former billionaire out of the water, is accused of embezzlement and defaulting on a Brazilian startup

Costa tried to participate in an auction of Eike Batista’s debts in July but was barred because he did not present the necessary guarantees.

Renato da Cruz Costa, owner of the RC Group, which tried to get Eike Batista out of the water and offered R$1.9 billion in cash for the former billionaire’s debentures, is being accused of a coup by the Brazilian startup Agrothings, of technological solutions for agriculture.

According to Denille Molina and Tiago Diogenes, owners of Agrothings, created by the entrepreneurs in 2017, in August 2020 Costa sent an email informing him of his interest in the startup, expressing his interest in investing US$ 1 million in it.

The businessmen filed a report at the Carapicuíba (SP) sectional police station in October 2021. According to them, Costa said that in order to invest the promised, it would be necessary to create an Agrothing headquarters in the United States, which would have to be funded by Denille and Tiago. .

The startup’s entrepreneurs report having invested US$ 7,220 (R$ 37.5 thousand) in this process, but never received the promised investment of US$ 1 million.

In defense, RC Group informed UOL, through its press office, that it is “investigating occurrences of administrative and bureaucratic problems, related to alleged accusations made by businessmen”.

The company reiterates that “so far it has not officially received complaints about possible irregularities in negotiations and even official letters from public authorities and the Brazilian or American courts”.

The group said in a statement that “the victim and the owner of the company have already been heard. The investigations continue with a view to clarifying the facts.”

by – Matheus Brum UOL

Remember the case: Businessman interested in buying debentures from the ex-billionaire is the target of lawsuits and defaults in Brazil

Renato da Cruz Costa is the target of at least 18 lawsuits in Brazil, accused of embezzlement and defaulting on various expenses, says O Globo.

According to O Globo, of the 18 cases found by the newspaper in the TJ-SP systems against Renato Cruz and his former company, RC Prime Operação e Negócios, 7 are active and another 11 are suspended, as the Justice cannot find him. to make the formal citation. There are still six labor lawsuits against RC Prime.

“There is everything from an enforcement action to charge the owner of RC Group for a bad check of R$6,500.00 to a conviction for him to pay R$272,000 to a property rental company. In a 2019 lawsuit, a car rental company in Belo Horizonte accused RC Prime of having misappropriated two leased cars – a license plate Mercedes Benz C250 and an Audi Q5 2.0. According to the lawsuit, RC Prime rented the vehicles, did not return them on the scheduled date and also did not pay the daily rates”, says the report.

With an estimated fortune of US$ 30 billion, Eike Batista was the seventh richest man in the world in 2012, but lost the title the following year. In twelve months, the fortune dropped to R$ 2.95 billion.