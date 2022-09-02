Camera catches suspect stealing cell phone from seller in Apucarana

A man was caught by security camera footage stealing a cell phone that was on the counter of an electronics store, which is located on Avenida Curitiba, in the center of Apucarana, near Shopping CentroNorte. The incident took place on the afternoon of this Thursday (1st), around 15:00.

The victim was a salesperson at the commercial establishment. He went to the 17th Police Subdivision to file a police report. He says that the boy pretended to be a customer and took advantage of a moment of distraction. “I was attending to a customer, the suspect entered the store and I asked to wait a while. I talked to the other customer and in a careless moment of 5 seconds he took his cell phone and soon left the store”, he says.

In the images, it is possible to see that the man waits in front of the counter inside the store. He realizes that no one is watching him, takes the device and puts it in his back pocket. The Civil Police have the images and are investigating the case to identify the perpetrator of the theft. See the video above.





