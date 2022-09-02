“CANDY” – ORIGINAL SERIES SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 12 ON DISNEY+

Based on a True Story, Jessica Biel Stars and Executive Produces This Five-Episode Series

Lisbon, September 2, 2022 – Disney+ today announced the premiere of “Candy”, the original drama series by true crime executive produced by Jessica Biel, who also stars. It premieres on Disney+ on October 12, with all five episodes available.





In the 1980s, Candy Montgomery is a housewife and mother who does everything right, as she is supposed to – she has a good husband, two kids, a nice home, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds up inside her, her actions scream for just a little bit of freedom. With deadly results.

The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.





Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”), a three-time Emmy nominee, wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act”, “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) will executive produce under his banner “Eat the Cat” together with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner,” “Cruel Summer”) will executive produce for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.





The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of Disney Television’s studios.





