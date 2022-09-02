Ceará is chosen for the technological hub of Americanas SA; there are 20 thousand vacancies

Quixadá, Russas and Itapajé are the three cities in Ceará chosen for the Americanas Futuro Polo Tech, an online training program focused on accelerating and developing the career of young university students and recent graduates in technology, with 20,000 scholarships available.

In Brazil, the first group of the project launched on Thursday, September 1st, will also focus on Manaus, Florianópolis and Recife, in addition to the Greater Vitória region. Registration goes until the 21st of this month at https://polotech.americanas.io

The deadline for recent graduates is between 2020 and 2022, that is, up to three years of course completion.

The partnerships in the State for choosing candidates and carrying out the courses are with the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the State University of Ceará (Uece).

In an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLEJoão Guerra, director of Americanas SA and responsible for the project, emphasizes that the objective is to expand opportunities for training in technology beyond the Rio-São Paulo axis.

That is why, in this first edition, they sought to reach locations with fewer IT professionals and where they already have established partnerships with universities. Therefore, classes will be in the Distance Learning (EAD) model.

There are studies for there to be a physical hub, but it can be carried out or not, in partnership with universities. For now, there is only the pilot project at PUC-Rio, but João does not rule out studies in other regions, using the infrastructure of the stores and partner universities.

According to the director of Americanas SA, the expectation is to reach 70 thousand people in five years. Those who complete the studies will receive a certificate, with content developed by Let’s Code, edtech community Ada and national reference in education and training in technology, in partnership with Google.

Program target audience

Project aims to train and develop careers in Data Science and Software Engineering with a focus on the regions of Amazonas (AM), Ceará (CE), Pernambuco (PE), Espírito Santo (ES) and Santa Catarina (SC).

In the first edition, the goal is to attract 20,000 students to 100% online introductory courses in Data Science and Software Engineering.

But the company’s director does not rule out that people from other areas, such as Journalism, participate. He stresses that what counts most is the candidate’s interest.

Americanas Futuro Polo Tech aims to impact, in up to five years, more than 70 thousand students with courses and training courses in technology, at various levels of training and areas of knowledge, which will follow new trends and market needs.

The company details that there is a possibility of hiring, but the main objective is to train people for the technology area and for them to be absorbed by the job market, which today lacks professionals in this segment.

What the Americanas course will offer

In this first training stage, for the 20 thousand students, the program offers a 100% online course with introductory concepts and practices in Data Science and Software Engineering (front-end and back-end), which will count as the initial phase of the selective process.

The second stage, with the 200 best-evaluated candidates, will focus on deepening the two disciplines.

The full program will last five months, with asynchronous content and live online classes, held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7pm to 10pm.

In short, Americanas Futuro Polo Tech has three development paths: Data Scientist, for training data scientists; Back-End developer, responsible for integrating databases through specific programming languages; and Front-End developer, who creates graphical interface projects through web-based technology codes.

In addition to these learning paths, Google Cloud will also have exclusive participation in the training of the 200 selected students, who will have access to hands-on labs and digital skill badges – which represent a Google Cloud recognition that the person has knowledge in a specific skill.

With more than 30 hours of content, this partnership will complement the development of professionals of excellence in technology.

“The data learner will be able to apply modern machine learning to create predictions and clusters of data using algorithms capable of learning by training. The back-end classes will be able to apply the java language to create server-side web applications. On the front-end track, students will be able to create client-side applications using React, one of the most important frameworks at the moment”, adds Gabriel Militello, pedagogical manager at Let’s Code from Ada.

How to participate in the selection process

To participate in the selection process it is necessary to be a recent graduate or graduating from the last year in the courses: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics.

With the objective of expanding the development of technology talents beyond the Rio-São Paulo axis, the project will operate in specific centers throughout Brazil throughout its editions: in the first one, it will focus on municipalities such as Manaus, Quixadá, Russas, Itapajé, Florianópolis and Recife, beyond the Greater Victoria region.

The selection process for the participation of students in the second phase of the training is composed of the commitment to the initial Online Training, in addition to the Logic, Mathematics and Programming Test; Presentation Video; Group dynamic; and, finally, the Coding Tank stage, which includes remote, live classes on programming logic for practical evaluation.

After completing all the steps, the student is evaluated and may become eligible to start the full course. Applications can be made at https://polotech.americanas.io until September 21.

