Charles Trigueiro: Double discrimination with unilateral deafness

In 2021, Law nº 14.126 was edited in favor of people with monocular vision, but the unilateral deafness continues to be the “scapegoat” of disabilities in Brazil, suffering a double discrimination.

Until 2004, both monocular vision and unilateral deafness were disabilities described in article 4 of Decree No. 3,298/99, based on the social model of disabilities, described in the International Classification of Functions of the World Health Organization CIF/WHO.

At the end of 2004, the infamous decree was amended, and only these two retro deficiencies were removed from the exhaustive list, under the argument that they would take away the vacancies of those who need it most.

The change did not remove any type of physical disability, on the contrary, it expanded, adding ostomy and dwarfism, making a clear preference for Brazilians among themselves [1].

The problem was that after the removal of monocular vision and unilateral deafness from Decree nº 3.298/99, these deficiencies continued to be discriminated in positions that demand full aptitude of the candidate, for example in the police area.

A degrading treatment that frontally attacked the human dignity of people with monocular vision and unilateral deafness. This is double discrimination, neither is a person with a disability, nor is it normal for positions of full aptitude.

Monocular vision achieved an important jurisprudence, which was the edition of Precedent nº 377 by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in this case, at least in the quotas of public tenders, people with monocular vision did not have many problems.

It so happens that the same STJ edited another antagonistic precedent for unilateral deafness, precedent nº 552 to exclude unilateral deafness, these people began to suffer double discrimination, in the case of not being able to prove judicially that they are also discriminated, in the wide competition as normal for contests that require full aptitude from the candidate, such as military and police officers.

According to the medical examiner Genival Veloso de Franca: “we propose the following deficit percentages, taking into account the reduction of the functional capacity of the set of values ​​of the human body for the following losses:(…) deafness in one ear 30%” [2].

THE Brazilian Association of the Disabled with Monocular Vision (ABDVM) points out that the total loss of vision in one eye causes a 24% impairment for the man as a whole (see Wikipedia on monocular vision).

That is, the loss of one of Organs double organs is analogy.

The amendment to article 4 of Decree No. 3,298/99 underestimated the most important senses for human learning, Maria Teresa highlights the importance of the function of the two organs together “visual or auditory function requires the intervention of both eyes or ears, respectively” [3].

The inclusion of monocular vision and the exclusion of unilateral deafness causes flagrant inequality, because there is no deficient environment, either the person is or is not deficient. Being partially disabled and having to compete with those who do not have a disability, makes people with unilateral hearing loss suffer a disadvantage compared to those who listen with both ears.

In fact, the Brazilian state has never been able to offer better citizenship to people with more serious physical disabilities, or total blindness and deafness, whether intellectual disability.

In the simplified selection process for admission to higher education, in the quotas for PCD, of the Federal University of Campina Grande PB, very few were approved for serious disabilities such as binocular blindness and total bilateral deafness. [4].

It is high time for the Brazilian state to use specific affirmative policies to benefit the most serious disabilities, without discriminating against the mildest, as in the staggering made in Spain, with a specific reserve for people with intellectual disabilities, the law in that country reserves 7% of vacancies in competitions, of which 2% are for people with intellectual disabilities, 0.5% for people with bilateral deafness, and the other 4.5% for other types and degrees of disabilities [5].

See Royal Decree 248/2009, of February 27, Decree 36/2004, of April 16, Law 3/2007 [6].

Perhaps the amendment of article 4 of Decree No. 3,298/99 was due to fraud, among other reasons.

The report called Bad News for Disabled People: How the Newspapers Are Reporting Disability (Bad news for People with Disabilities: The way newspapers are reporting disability made with resources from the association Inclusion London analyzed news from five media in England comparing two biennia, 2010/2011 with 2004/2005, the result was a substantial increase in news about fraud and disability pensions. When interviewing the public on the street, people referred to the stories of fraudulent claims they had read in the newspapers as “75% of casualties are slackers”. [7].

The program Record Camera, from TV Record, denounced the fraud in the rights for people with disabilities to buy cars at a discount. That is, what anyone was ashamed of being considered “disabled” before, after the benefits laws, anyone wants to “be considered disabled” to have benefits.

It turns out that in many cases of people who don’t have a disability or had a mild illness use simulation to increase the degree of disability and get the benefit, many people want to take advantage of the law, it’s a way to not pay tax [8].

Perhaps one of the reasons for amending article 4 of Decree No. 3,298/99 was precisely fraud, unlike physical disabilities, loss of vision and partial hearing, such as monocular vision and unilateral deafness, do not generate so much impact, they are not perceptible, so they are underestimated, hence the estimation of wanting to say that these people when they fight for affirmative policies at least for quotas in contests is trickery.

In this way, the government has to encourage denouncing and combating fraud, and not treating unilateral deafness as a “scapegoat”, p.Because there will always be the double historical prejudice of “disabled or rogue”, against any type and degree of disability.

After the approval of the racial quota law, with the reservation of 20% of vacancies in the public service for blacks and browns, only 5% of vacancies are being reserved for people with disabilities. Before, it was up to 20%.

As the Brazilian population with disabilities is around 24%, according to the IBGE, the economically active population (EAP) should be 15%, mild or severe disabilities will continue to be the reserve of unemployed labor.

A thorough analysis of each vote of the six justices of the STJ, who voted in favor of the issuance of Precedent nº 552, reveals a total discrimination in relation to the types and degrees of disability, when the first TIDH approved with Constitutional Amendment status ( United Nations Convention in New York), and the Statute of Persons with Disabilities (LBI) prohibit discrimination on grounds of disability.

Precedents 377 and 552 of the STJ are antagonistic, as they promotean unreasonable and disproportionate discrimination, that is, the precedents are contradictory.

Currently in the Brazilian legal system, a brown human being who has unilateral deafness competes for quotas, but a white person with unilateral deafness is not a quota holder, a clear aggression to the principle of difference.

Therefore, while the Brazilian state must implement specific public policies in favor of the most serious deficiencies, it must not treat unilateral deafness as a “scapegoat”.

