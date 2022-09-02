Check out the Emmy Award-nominated titles available on HBO Max

Advertising

The 74th Emmy® Awards will take place on Monday, September 12. THE HBO and HBO Max are in a celebratory mood, as in addition to receiving 140 nominations for 24 original productions – more than any network or platform this year – it also received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations from any network and/or platform in a single year.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, and broadcast live on Monday, September 12 on the TNT channel (dubbed in Portuguese) and TNT Series (original language), from 8:30 pm Brasília time.

SUCCESSION received 25 nominations, followed by THE WHITE LOTUS with 20 nominations, HACKS with 17 nominations, EUPHORIA with 16 nominations, and BARRY with 14 nominations.

Check out the 140 nominations below HBO and HBO Max at the Emmy® this year? Here we tell you:

25 nominations for SUCCESSION including Outstanding Drama Series, 2 nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong), 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook), 3 nominations for Outstanding Actor Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen), 3 nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Alexander Skarsgård), 3 for Outstanding Director in a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan, Lorene Scafaria) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong)

20 nominations for THE WHITE LOTUS including Best Limited or Anthology or Movie, 5 nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology or Movie (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney), 3 nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Anthology or Film (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn), Outstanding Director for a Miniseries or Anthology or Movie (Mike White) and Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries or Anthology or Movie (Mike White)

17 nominations for HACKS including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder), 4th for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Adams), Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Christopher McDonald), Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello) and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)

16 nominations for EUPHORIA including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Colman Sunday)

14 nominations for BARRY including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), 2 nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler), Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader) ) and 2 nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau)

7 nominations for STATION ELEVEN including Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie or Anthology (Himesh Patel), Best Director in a Series or Movie or Miniseries (Hiro Murai), and Best Writing in a Series or Movie or Miniseries (Patrick Somerville)

5 nominations for A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW including Best Sketch Series, Best Sketch Series Director (Bridget Stokes) and Best Sketch Series Screenplay

5 nominations for GEORGE CARLIN: THE AMERICAN DREAM including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Best Director of a Documentary or Nonfiction Series (Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio)

5 nominations for LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER including Best Interview Series, Best Director for a Television Series (Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner), and Best Writing for a Television Series

4 nominations for CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader).

3 nominations for THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kaley Cuoco)

3 indications for INSECURE including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae)

2 indications for THE STAIRCASE including Featured Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Colin Firth) and Featured Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Toni Collette)

2 nominations for JERROD CARMICHAEL: ROTHANIEL including Best Directing for a Variety Special (Bo Burnham) and Best Writing for a Comedy Special (Jerrod Carmichael)

2 nominations for 100 FOOT WAVE including Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

2 nominations for HARRY POTTER: BACK TO HOGWARTS including the Best Special Variety (pre-recorded).

That’s not all, also among the series and/or movies nominated in this 2022 also enter: SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, LAKERS: TIME TO WIN, PEACEMAKER, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, THE GOLDEN AGE, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES and FREDERICK DOUGLASS: IN FIVE SPEECH.