Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s brother is beaten in downtown Santiago

Attack takes place days before the historic referendum where citizens will decide whether to approve or reject the new Constitution

Gabriel Boric assumed the presidency of Chile on March 11 of this year



A group of unknown people attacked the Chilean president’s brother this Thursday, 1st, with punches and kicks. Simon Boricin front of the University of Chile, in downtown Santiago. “We heard about this situation, we thought it was very serious. The president is aware and as soon as we have more details we will provide more concrete information. We repudiate this attack on four employees of the University of Chile,” said the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Giorgio Jackson, at the La Moneda Palace. According to the first information released by the local press, Simón Boric, who works as the university’s press officer, was walking outside the headquarters when he was approached by a group that attacked him, as well as other university employees. “What I understand is that he went to buy something around here, and something happened that started a fight. They followed him here and beat him,” a witness told radio station “ADN”. “Several people knocked him to the ground with punches and kicks,” he added. After the attack, the president’s brother Gabriel Boric went to a health center to check the injuries and a police unit has already gone to the scene of the aggression to investigate the case. The attack on the Chilean president’s brother comes just days before the historic plebiscite scheduled for Sunday, September 4, where Chileans will decide whether to approve or reject the proposal that seeks to replace the current Constitution, inherited from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). ) and partially reformed in democracy.

*With information from EFE