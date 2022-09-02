China announces lockdown in city of 21 million people

Continuing with the controversial and rigid “Covid zero” policy, the China announced a lockdown in the city of Chengdu of 21.2 million. All residents of the capital of Sichuan province will have to stay at home from 18:00 on Thursday, 1, and families are allowed to send only one person a day to shop for necessary products.

As of Thursday, the city recorded a record 157 new infections, including 51 asymptomatic people. Health officials called the situation “extremely complex and serious” and attributed the outbreak to gatherings during hot weather at two swimming and entertainment venues.

Due to the increase, all residents will be tested in the coming days and there is still no date set for the suspension of restrictions.

With the lockdown, it is also forbidden for people to enter or leave the city. Only residents with a negative Covid-19 test who need an essential product that is only available outside the city will be able to leave, but all flights have been suspended and the start of the school period has been postponed, according to state media.

+World records a 16% drop in the weekly number of Covid-19 cases

Strict measures of “lightning lockdowns”, mass testing and quarantines were employed across China to contain sporadic outbreaks, in what became known as the “Covid zero” strategy. That approach was effective until this year, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant caused the country’s biggest outbreak since Wuhan in 2020.

Continues after advertising

The financial center of Shanghaifor example, was under a restricted lockdown for two months, sparking protests over food shortages and delays in emergency medical care.

The severe restrictions are having impacts on China’s economy. In March, unemployment reached a 21-month high. Many companies have been forced to suspend operations at various locations, including automakers Volkswagen, Tesla and iPhone Pegatron. The Chinese currency, the yuan, has weakened rapidly this week, falling to its lowest level since November 2020.

The president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Jörg Wuttke, declared in early April that the Chinese government is “painfully aware of the damage to the economy”.

Despite estimates of an economic downturn, and the number of Covid deaths remaining relatively low until this latest outbreak, officials and state media have indicated that China’s restrictive policy will not change anytime soon.