City Hall launches Maricá Telecom, unlimited internet company

The Municipality of Maricá, through the Maricá Development Company (Codemar), launched Maricá Telecom last Thursday (01/09), with the delivery of chips for unlimited internet access to students of the Municipal School Caic Elomir Silva , in São José de Imbassaí. The mobile data operator starts activities with free 4.5G internet service, at first, for students and teachers of schools in the municipal education network, later for other servers. By November, 35,000 chips will be distributed in all 65 municipal schools, which received tablets from the Department of Education to assist in the inclusion and development of digital culture among students.

Mayor Fabiano Horta celebrated the launch of Maricá Telecom, projecting the operator’s growth in the coming years, as a model of digital inclusion in education that will serve as an example at the national level.

“This company is a bet on the future. We structured the idea believing that it only makes sense to have a project like this, with a dream of connectivity, if it is to serve the population. That is why this unlimited chip will be placed today on students’ tablets, so that they can develop knowledge, knowledge, research, so that they are human beings who develop to the fullest and contribute to the city. This is the league we want to give Maricá, bringing the technological reality. This initiative is unique in Brazil and is not a statement with the intention of bragging that we are better, but with a desire for this to spread throughout Brazil. We are going to build this reference from Maricá”, defined Horta.

The president of Codemar, Olavo Noleto, explains that Maricá Telecom was born as a joint venture, a consortium between the city’s development company and the private sector. “It is an arrangement that establishes a new economic axis for Maricá. The Telecom universe is growing alarmingly in the country and in the world. Marica needs to be a part of it! We are now offering the first products from Maricá Telecom. The chips will be used to put on the tablets of students in the municipal network, with a modeled service, which will later be provided throughout Brazil. A service from a company from Marica, which definitely enters the mobile and cellular data market. This work with the schools is the beginning, the embryo of Maricá Telecom”, praises Noleto.

In this first phase, until the end of September, the distribution of 12,500 chips is planned. In the following two months, another 22,500 people will receive the connectivity equipment. The Secretary of Education, Adriana Costa, says that having a company in the city, which is already born providing an essential product for local education, is a privilege and recalls that next year the benefit will also be extended to university students residing in Maricá.

“Marica Telecom represents the true digital inclusion of all our students and all our education professionals. We want this inclusion to be educational and involve not only our network, but all students in the city. It is a very big challenge because digital inclusion is an immense innovation. We will expand to university students, not only those with the University Passport, but students from public and private universities who live in Maricá. We are going to serve all basic education students, education professionals, and then we will go on to university education”, he points out.

Unlimited data nationwide

Maricá Telecom users will have coverage throughout the national territory using the transmission lines of the operator TIM. In rural areas, further away, where the network does not reach, the satellite signal operated in partnership with the company OLS – Ocean Link Solutions can be activated. The chips that began to be distributed to students, according to the director of Planning at Codemar, Hamilton Lacerda, will provide access to an unlimited high-speed internet data package.

“Students, teachers and education professionals will be able to use the service, not only in the school environment, but also at home and even in other cities when they travel. We are working to deliver a very comprehensive coverage that will operate between 4G and 5G”, he explains.

Coverage for other municipal servants

The definitive start-up of Maricá Telecom’s call center is scheduled for October. According to Hamilton Lacerda, the service will serve users, answer questions and gather suggestions.

“We are in dialogue with the municipal secretary of Planning, Budget and Finance to launch a service minutes for the purchase of more tablets. They will be made available to community agents, health professionals, municipal guards and other professionals in the municipal administration structure. All will have chips with unlimited internet data package. In this second phase, we will further expand the scope of Maricá Telecom”, he adds.