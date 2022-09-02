Clause in Renato’s contract surprises Grêmio fans; see what it is

The return of coach Renato Portaluppi, announced last Thursday (1st) by Grêmio, took many fans by surprise. Multi-champion for the Rio Grande do Sul club, the coach always made it clear that the Tricolor would return when the institution called him, in a true demonstration of love.

Romildo cites ‘admiration’ for Denis Abrahão’s attitude at Grêmio

In line with this, President Romildo Bolzan Júnior revealed in a press conference held today (2) that Renato agreed to sign with Immortal for just two months, until the end of November 5th. Also, according to the GZH portal, the bond does not have any automatic renewal clause for the next season.

Coach is the most quoted to take over in 2023

Despite having only signed for two months, it is very likely that Renato Portaluppi will continue in charge of Grêmio next year. That’s because, according to behind-the-scenes information, the technician is the preferred name of the two favorite slates in the presidential election, which are led by former leaders Odorico Roman and Alberto Guerra.

Even rivals, the two likely candidates for the presidency of Grêmio have Renato as the strong name to take over the club in 2023, when Tricolor will undergo a profound overhaul. In addition to considering Portaluppi as an impact figure to manage the locker room, Odorico and Guerra have already worked with the coach at Immortal on other occasions.

Grêmio’s political situation remains unclear

So far, only one individual has officially declared himself as a candidate for the presidency of the Rio Grande do Sul club in the October/November elections: businessman Alceu Brasinha, a well-known figure among Grêmio fans. However, Odorico Roman and Alberto Guerra are also about to confirm their names in the dispute for the mandate, emerging as favorites for the position.

As a third way, former football vice-president Denis Abrahão does not rule out running for office with the support of President Romildo Bolzan. Another alternative to the situation, but less likely, would be the current leader of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Biedermann. This ticket, today, would also have enough votes to advance to the patio, giving members more than two voting options.