Copernicus: discover the software that calculated the trajectory of Artemis 1

If everything goes as planned, NASA should launch the Artemis 1 rocket in the next few days, on a round trip to the Moon. The mission should last between 26 and 42 days, depending on the take-off date, in addition to other factors that may interfere with the spacecraft’s trajectory.

Obviously, to make this trip, it’s not enough to just point the rocket at the Moon and start the engines. It is necessary to previously carry out a series of complex calculations of space mechanics, after all, we are talking about a trip between two celestial bodies that are moving in space – traveling at high speed around the Sun.

The rocket needs to be launched with impeccable precision—at the right time, at the right speed, and on a precise trajectory. A wrong angle could cause the rocket to hit the Moon, for example. Excessive speed would make the spacecraft escape Earth’s gravity and get lost in interplanetary space.

To help trace this trajectory, the US space agency uses Copernicus software – named after the astronomer and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus, who defended the theory that the Earth revolves around the Sun in the 16th century.

The development of the Copernicus project

The software began to be developed in August 2001, by researchers at the University of Texas, in the United States. The first prototype was launched in 2004, and the operational version two years later. Since 2007, primary development and updating of the software has been handled by a division of NASA.

The system is based on Python and is available in multiplatform, for Windows, Linux and OS X. The software is capable of solving problems of optimizing spacecraft trajectories for any planet or moon in the Solar System, as well as missions for asteroids and comets. .

Copernicus is currently at version 5.2 and is available for free. However, according to American legislation, the release of the license for this software depends on a registration and subsequent government authorization, and can only be used by NASA space centers, universities or companies that work for the US government.

The use of Copernicus in Artemis 1

In NASA software, all phases of the mission are simulated, including liftoff, transfer to an Earth-Moon trajectory, entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, as well as safe return to the planet. According to NASA, the tolerable margin of error in calculating this trajectory is 10 to the power of -12, that is, a maximum error of up to 0.000000000001.

During mission planning, a number of variables must be considered, such as the effects of the Earth’s, Moon’s and Sun’s gravitational fields on the spacecraft; trace a path that maintains communications between the ship and Earth as much as possible; in addition to studying return options in the event of a rocket engine failure.

The path also needs to consider the health of the astronauts, minimizing the effects of accelerations and maneuvers in space on the human body. In addition, the trajectory is designed so that the astronauts are exposed as little as possible to the radiation from the Van Allen Belts, which circle the Earth.

Even with all these calculations, NASA still needs to make course corrections during the trip, with navigation being guided by a series of technologies, such as radar, laser and even from the observation of the position of the stars in the sky – from the in the same way as the ancient navigators through the seas did.

Copernicus automatically generates a series of reports, graphs and parameters that will be used by NASA to follow the Artemis 1 flight in real time. The result of this work was a complex trajectory, which will depend on a series of precisely orchestrated space maneuvers for the mission to succeed.

Orion’s flight plan

The final path planned by NASA includes launching Orion into a retrograde orbit around the Moon – in the opposite direction that our satellite revolves around Earth – bringing it up to 97 km from the Moon’s surface. During the mission, the spacecraft is expected to reach a distance of 450,000 km from Earth, breaking the Apollo 13 record of 400,000 km in 1970.

The chosen trajectory minimizes the amount of time the spacecraft spends in the Moon’s shadow, as well as using lunar gravity to return to Earth and drop accurately into the Pacific Ocean.

In total, round trip, Artemis will travel in space for more than 2 million km and reach speeds of up to 40 thousand km/h. More details of the trajectory can be seen in the NASA infographic below: