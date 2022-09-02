Corinthians birthday party pays homage to “golden year”, ovation to Cássio and boos to director | Corinthians

With the right to cake, fireworks and musical shows, Corinthians celebrated its 112th birthday with a party at Neo Química Arena, on Thursday night. The event featured tributes to the club’s “golden year”, with the presence of Libertadores and World Cup champions in 2012.

About 7,000 fans were at the Arena and cheered goalkeeper Cássio when he took the stage. Alessandro, Alex, Danilo and Fábio Santos, who participated in those achievements, also attended and remembered stories from 2012.

1 of 3 Cássio, Fábio Santos, Alex, Alessandro, Roberto de Andrade and Danilo at a Corinthians party — Photo: Agência Corinthians Cássio, Fábio Santos, Alex, Alessandro, Roberto de Andrade and Danilo at a Corinthians party — Photo: Agência Corinthians

Another guest at the party was Roberto de Andrade, who was director of football in the Libertadores and Mundial titles and returned to the position last year. However, the reception to him was not good. The leader was booed and cursed by the public.

– If you don’t want to, I won’t talk – said Roberto de Andrade, who was persuaded to continue his speech.

Roberto de Andrade reacts to boos at Corinthians’ 112th birthday party

Previously, President Duilio Monteiro Alves had already made a brief statement, in which he spoke of some achievements of his term. He invited former presidents, such as Andrés Sanchez, Mario Gobbi and Roberto de Andrade himself, to take the stage to sing congratulations to Corinthians.

The party featured concerts by the pagode group Envolvência, funk musicians Mc Ryan and Mc Hariel, trapper Veigh and countryman Felipe Araújo.

+ See more news from Corinthians

The club also took advantage of the event to announce marketing news, such as the finalists of the “Manto do Corinthians” campaign.

This is the third year in a row that Timão has held a party at the Arena, with live transmission over the internet, on his birthday. In 2020, the club used the event to announce the sale of the stadium’s naming rights to Hypera Pharma. Last year, Róger Guedes and Willian were introduced as reinforcements.

2 of 3 Fábio Santos and Cássio at Corinthians’ birthday party — Photo: Agência Corinthians Fábio Santos and Cássio at Corinthians’ birthday party — Photo: Agência Corinthians

Corinthians returns to the Arena on Sunday, when they face Internacional, at 4 pm, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!