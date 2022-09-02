Corinthians lineup: Vítor Pereira does tactical training to face Inter | Corinthians

Corinthians had its penultimate training session, this Friday, before the game against Internacional, at 4 pm this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Trying to get away from the opponent who has the same score as Timão in the table, Vítor Pereira rehearsed a tactical training and activities with the “lose and press” that the coach likes so much.

Out of the last game, Raul Gustavo, with pain in the adductor of the right thigh, and Adson, with pain in the pubic region, did not have their situations updated and should be doubts until this weekend’s match. In addition to them, Maycon continues to do strength training seeking to return as soon as possible.

Giuliano, Ramiro and Xavier at Corinthians training this Friday

Roni, Giuliano and Júnior Moraes, others who were absent in the match against Bragantino, last Monday, are already recovered and training normally with the squad.

For this match, Vítor Pereira will not have Du Queiroz, suspended with the third yellow card. Cantillo, Ramiro and Roni are the options for the vacancy.

With this, the coach can bring the following lineup: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Roni or Ramiro), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Henrique Fernandes projects Corinthians vs Inter for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

After this Sunday’s match, after five rare days of training in a row, Timão will have another full week before returning to the field for the Brasileirão.

Corinthians is fourth in the competition with 42 points, eight less than the leader Palmeiras, one in the third and two in the vice (see the full table).

Corinthians still trains this Saturday, in the afternoon, to finish their preparation.

