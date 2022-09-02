Cruella 2: Rumor points to Taylor Swift as the villain of the new film – Check it out

Emma and Taylor

Cruella 2, film already confirmed by disneycan bring none other than Taylor Swift as Villain. According to a new rumor, the movie that will start shooting in 2023 can count on the singer and actress playing the role of villain in the new film. In fact, according to rumors, Cruella 2 could be a musical.

However, we need to wait for confirmations from the disney.

Cruella 2

In fact, below we can see what Patrick Whitesell said about Cruella 2.

“While the media landscape has been disrupted in a significant way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left behind to carry a disproportionate amount of downside with no potential for upside. This agreement demonstrates that there can be a fair path that protects artists and aligns studio interests with talent. We are proud to work with Emma and Disney and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize their contributions as a creative partner. We hope this opens the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms.”

Emma Stone again as Cruella

By the way, director Craig Gillespi had previously thought about making a sequel. Anyway, here’s what Craig Gillespie said:

“I would love to see Cruella with her evil fully developed and loaded. She managed to get a support system, and is now able to expand her brand. I would like to see where that could take her.”

Synopsis

By the way, below we have the synopsis of Cruella:

“Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself through her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifying. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her rebellious side and become evil, elegant, revenge-driven Cruella.”

In addition to actress Emma Stone, the cast also includes the names of Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Emily Beecham and Paul Walter Hauser. In addition, the film is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) and a screenplay by Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”) and Dana Fox (“Megarromantic”).

Source: comic book

Check out more on the subject: