Cruzeiro director reveals productivity contract with Juan Christian and praises: “It has potential” | cruise

One of the eight signed by Cruzeiro in the last transfer window, Juan Christian signed a productivity contract. The midfielder belongs to Azuriz-PR and signed with the Minas Gerais club on loan until the end of 2023.

Interview with Pedro Martins, Cruzeiro’s football director

Despite being 21 years old, Juan is fulfilling the training routine of the under-20 team. As the juniors work at Toca da Raposa 2, the professional commission has been able to closely monitor the player. In an interview with gePedro Martins, executive director of the club, explained how the hiring took place.

– We already knew him. He had an injury that was bothering him, and the request came to use Cruzeiro’s structure to return to the pitch. As the recovery process took a little longer than we imagined, We agreed with his agent to transfer the transfer with a productivity contract to get to know the player better on the field. We saw it as a business opportunity.

1 of 3 Juan Christian in action during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Juan Christian in action during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

According to Martins, training with the Under-20s takes place precisely so that Juan can get back to his best physical condition, after being stopped due to a pubic injury. The work of the juniors with the professional takes place, mainly, on the days of re-performance, when part of the main group does not train in the field.

– He is still finishing the physical recovery process. He was stopped for a long time, that’s why he is integrated with the U-20, to recover physically. As the training takes place concurrently, often even in an integrated way, you can see him working with the professional.

Despite training with the Under-20s and complying with this routine to recover his physical form, Juan Christian can still be used in the final stretch of Serie B, according to Pedro Martins, who praised the athlete, highlighting the possibility of career evolution.

“He’s a young man who has potential, we know he can have a very good future, and we want to follow him more closely. As the season progresses, we’ll establish the best strategy, whether he’s going to play or not.” “

– Paulo Pezzolano himself is getting to know him better and will understand the best moment to give him an opportunity.

Registered during the transfer window period, Juan can be listed for any Brasileirão Serie B match. Among the names registered by Cruzeiro between July and August, only he and left-back Marquinhos Cipriano have yet to enter the field.