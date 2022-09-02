Demi Lovato wants to bring together Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Jonas Brothers in a new project on the Disney Channel – News Seen on the web

The actress and singer revealed an interest in playing the project over the studio alongside her backstage colleagues.

According to Screen Rant, singer and actress Demi Lovato is developing a new project. After her appearances in the children’s series Barney and Friends, the singer became famous in her teens for her role as Mitchie Torres in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock. After her successful acting in Hollywood, Lovato focused on her music career and made her debut with the album Don’t Forget.

It wasn’t much different for her co-stars onstage and on screen, as Miley Cyrus was starring in Hannah Montana; Selena Gomez was in Wizards of Waverly Place and the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin) were on the rise after Camp Rock and the Jonas series. Thinking about her early career and behind the scenes, Lovato recently spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her new project that portrays the “negative effects” of growing up in the spotlight.

“I think over the years we’ve talked about this for sure, but I have a project going on where I want to talk to some of these people about their experiences.”commented Lovato when asked about the project and his relationship with his colleagues at Disney Channel.

Selena Gomez will make a new version of the classic movie from the 80s

In addition to the singer, other child stars have also reported their negative experiences with the studios, as is the recent case of former iCarly actress Jennette McCurdy, who shared her memoirs in the book I’m Glad My Mom Died. Died, in free translation) about the backstage of the Nickelodeon series.

Despite this, Lovato continues to pursue her musical career, recently releasing the album Holy Fvck, as well as the Jonas Brothers – who have returned in recent years to sing together. As for Miley Cyrus, despite also being very successful in music, with her recent successes in Plastic Hearts, she has already starred in The Last Song (film by Julie Anne Robinson based on the literary story by Nicholas Sparks) and Black Mirror, in the third episode of season five“Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”, where she plays a pop star who happens to be controlled by her manager.

In addition to her, Selena Gomez is also back on the small screen and her latest work is in the series Only Murders in the Building as Mabel, starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series was nominated for this year’s Emmy, already has another main actor confirmed for the third season and can be watched on Star+.