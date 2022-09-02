Digital banks offer cryptocurrencies and take exclusivity from exchanges; learn how to buy

The big Brazilian banks, which used to be at war with cryptocurrency exchanges, entered the crypto market with everything. In the last two years, most banking institutions operating in the country have started to make digital currencies or investment products associated with them available on their platforms.

At Banco do Brasil, Itaú Unibanco and Inter, for example, customers can find cryptocurrency funds. XP and Nubank users, on the other hand, are able to buy and sell Bitcoin and altcoins (term to identify any crypto other than BTC) via websites and applications.

The entry of banks into the sector, which until recently was seen as a “geek thing”, is a response to investor demand. A March study by Sherlock Communications showed that 25% of Brazilians want to buy crypto in the next 12 months. Last year, Visa cited in a survey that 40% of crypto holders would switch from their bank to one that offers products associated with digital assets.

And this bet by banking institutions on the fat market for virtual currencies – valued at almost US$ 1 trillion, according to aggregator CoinMarketCap – is positive for investors, who now have one more option to buy cryptocurrencies. The process to acquire Bitcoin and altcoins in banking institutions is very similar to that of brokers. There are, however, small differences.

How to buy

Exchanges are similar to stock exchanges. To buy cryptos from them, you need to make a quick registration via their website or app. Usually, the user needs to provide some personal data and send a photo. After the registration is approved, simply transfer money and buy the chosen cryptocurrency.

In the case of digital banks, the way to buy crypto is similar. The first step is to open a bank account, and nowadays it is possible to do this quickly over the internet. In general, just fill in some personal data, such as full name, RG and CPF, and send a photo.

From there, just use the existing balance, or deposit via Pix from an external account, to buy the available cryptos. Digital banks still do not allow buying using stablecoins, or any other crypto asset – they only accept reais.

Purchased cryptos stay in the account and can be settled back into common currency at any time, but cannot be transferred prior to this conversion.

Pros and Cons of Exchanges

One of the main advantages of exchanges is the variety of digital assets. Some brokers operating in Brazil offer hundreds of digital assets for trading, not just mainstream market currencies such as BTC, ETH (ETH), Cardano (ADA), etc.

In addition, they have advanced trading tools, especially for those who like to trade. More experienced investors can also profit from arbitrage (i.e. capitalizing on small price differences of a digital asset in different locations).

One of the main disadvantages of exchanges, however, is their interfaces, which can scare new investors into the crypto market. In them, there are complex terms and operations that are unknown to people with little knowledge of the financial market.

Another negative point is that the brokers are not regulated. In Brazil, the bill that regulates the crypto sector is locked in the Chamber of Deputies. For conservative investors, who are more likely to invest in entities supervised by government agencies, this fact can be seen as a disadvantage. It is important to note, however, that although there is no regulation, brokers are usually safe.

Pros and cons of banks

In the case of banks, one of the positive points is convenience. In them, crypto investment options typically sit side by side with other financial products. As Brazilians are already used to using banking apps, investing in crypto is easy.

Some banks also offer direct exposure to cryptocurrencies, as with exchanges. Others, however, only make cryptocurrency funds available. These investment products normally require a minimum contribution, which varies depending on the product and the manager.

One of the disadvantages of digital banks is the lack of options. They only make known assets available, such as BTC and ETH. The sector, however, has thousands of cryptocurrencies, some of them with well-founded projects and with good chances of appreciating in the long term.

Another downside is that banks, unlike some exchanges, do not offer sophisticated tools for trading digital currencies. Also, they do not allow users to withdraw or transfer cryptos from wallets.

