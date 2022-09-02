Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Find Out Who Created the Scarlet Witch’s Most Brutal Scene

Sam Raimi gave the writers the idea to erase Black Lightning’s mouth and blow off his head in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Remember the tragic death of Black Lightning (Anson Mount) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Well, know that there is a culprit! The idea of ​​killing the character came from director Sam Raimi himself (Spider-Man trilogy). In the plot, the Inhuman makes an appearance as part of the Illuminati group of Earth-838. In the scene, he is the first to die when everyone faces the Scarlet Witch’s wrath. His powerful voice turns against him even when Wanda uses magic to erase his mouth, which makes the scream explode in his own head.

The shocking death scene has gone viral on social media, and now, screenwriter Michael Waldron reveals how Black Lightning’s tragic end came about. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Waldron shares that while his team wasn’t sure how to show Wanda was a big threat, they knew they wanted the first kill to be horrible. With that, Raimi delivered the perfect solution.

“I was at a point in the script where I was like, ‘shit, I don’t know what to do.’ We wanted the first kill to look really horrible: ‘Listen, don’t fuck with Wanda.’ We were talking via Zoom, discussing how we would kill Black Bolt, and someone said that his power shoots ultra powerful energy from his mouth. I swear to God, without missing a beat, Sam says, ‘What mouth?’ And Sam just painted the scene for us… ‘And then you cut to Wanda just ripping Black Lightning’s mouth open, he screams and his head explodes.’ This is horror master Sam Raimi.”



Disclosure Anson Mount plays Black Lightning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, available on Disney+.



According to the screenwriter, Raimi was able to nail the sense of abject horror they wanted almost effortlessly. While he has hero movies under his belt, the director is probably best known for the Death of the Devil franchise. Given her experience with horror, it makes sense that Raimi would have made bold and frightening decisions in Doctor Strange 2. The death of Black Lightning, like the rest of the Illuminati group, was a major turning point, in which we see Wanda move from point and transform into a relentless monster.

Of course, not all Marvel fans were happy with the director’s decision to kill off the group, especially Black Lightning, as it showed another indication of Marvel’s disinterest in the Inhumans’ history. Of course, while death brought the character to a certain end, there’s still a chance he could return in the form of a different variant. Still, even if Black Lightning never returns to the MCU, his death in Doctor Strange 2 will remain one of the most memorable of Marvel’s films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney+. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Patrick Stewart, John Krasinski, Anson Mount, Lashanna Lynch, Hayley Atwell and Charlize Theron.