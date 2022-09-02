Dorival crosses Brazilian and “excludes” 2 Flamengo players against Vélez for Libertadores

The concern of the coaching staff is the risk of both athletes receiving a new yellow card, compromising the planning for an eventual final

The 4-0 rout over Vélez Sarsfield, in Buenos Aires, gives Dorival Júnior peace of mind, thinking about Libertadores. The advantage makes the Flamengo being able to even afford to lose by three goals at Maracanã, which, even so, guarantees a place in the decision of the most important tournament on the continent.

With his place practically guaranteed in Guayaquil, stage of the single final in 2022, Dorival is already starting to plan, thinking about having his entire squad available until then. Therefore, colleague Venê Casagrandefrom the newspaper The day, informed just now that the commission vetoed two athletes for the second game against Vélez.

Are gabigol and Thiago Maia. It is explained by the risk of both getting another yellow card and being absent in the eventual decision of Libertadores. Both already accumulate two warnings and a new one implies automatic suspension. The match against the Argentines will be held next Wednesday (7), at 21:30 (Brasilia time).

If Gabigol and Thiago Maia do not go to the game against Vélez, both are confirmed for the confrontation against Ceará, this Sunday (4), for the Brazilian Championship. Mengão overtook rivals Fluminense, in the last round, and now has 43 points, seven behind leader Palmeiras.