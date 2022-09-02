Dorival perfects ideas from Jesus and Paulo Sousa at Flamengo, surpasses 2019 numbers and shortens paths with an integrated vision

Dorival has a plan, but Flamengo did too. The route adjustment in the 2022 season had the new commander as a key figure to bring back concepts that the club left along the way, in the hope that Paulo Sousa’s international brand would work, just like with Jorge Jesus. But it was the Brazilian coach who recovered ideas propagated by the Portuguese multi-champion for the club between 2019 and 2020, managed to adapt them and go further, shortening the route for solutions in the face of a tight schedule and the need to win three competitions.

Concerned about bringing back the work carried out by the club in recent years, before the crisis caused by the pandemic, the board fired Paulo Sousa, who even had this vision, but sinned in the management of the squad. From there, he prioritized a coach capable of taking better advantage of both what the players had to offer, as well as the red-black professionals themselves, and rescuing the club’s scientific structure in time. The recipe has worked out sooner than expected by many, but internally the idea was precisely this immediate reaction.

Photo: Gilvan de Souza

In place of Jesus’ numerous commission, Flamengo rebuilt its department and permanent commission, improved the physical part, and in the field, a Dorival open to dialogue and shared management of decisions promoted strategies that the Portuguese even used, but not for the same purpose. . For example, he started to train all the athletes and separate two teams in two fields of the CT, with the same tactical works. Now, however, without keeping a base in all games, but the rotation between competitions. The strategy made all players place collective goals above individual goals, since the squad’s minutes began to be dosed and generated greater satisfaction through constant participation.

As he had already passed through Flamengo in 2018 with only one assistant, Lucas Silvestre, Dorival was aware of what the club had done, and repeated the philosophy. With an easy understanding with the professionals of the physical preparation and medical department, he joined his trainer, Celso Rezende, and also received the physiologist Tadashi Hara, with whom he worked at Athletico. All this facilitated alignment on load control and preventive and force work. On a day-to-day basis, the coach was marked by knowing how to listen to the different sectors before making decisions.

— I would like to highlight our day to day, with Juan and Fabinho (managers), in addition to all the teams that are there, analysts, medical department. You just have to think about the match, the opponent and the improvement of your team. This work has been showing results for some time, as it is working in a positive way. The players are there for their work, everything is being sorted out and prepared from the outside, so they arrive, get comfortable, and worry about getting ready. Like us, who have received all this condition, I am very grateful to Flamengo because few clubs have this structure, and this favors the work of any professional – stressed the coach.

Pedro’s recovery in this context is obvious, but Dorival won practically an entire team. The relay led to better use of Filipe Luís, who was not so physically overwhelmed. Rodinei’s production increase was visible, as were midfielders Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro, the latter after a very bad start to the year out of position. The consistency of the defensive system was the first concern, and it became a trump card with the consolidation of David Luiz and Léo Pereira as the starting duo, protected by João Gomes and Thiago Maia, who also increased their production significantly. All this without counting on Santos’ security in every game.

As a result of this management and recovery of the group, the injuries disappeared and it was possible not only to make better use of the squad, but also to promote a reformulation in the middle of the season, without prejudice to performance. After the departure of low-profile names and market opportunities, such as Andreas, Arão, Gustavo Henrique and Vitinho, there was replacement in the right measure. Éverton Cebolinha, Vidal, Pulgar and Varela came, all launched little by little – the latter did not even debut. Youngsters like Victor Hugo, Lázaro and Matheuzinho had more shooting, as well as the veteran Diego, the forward Marinho and the reserve defense duo, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno.

Better than 2019?

With an entire squad, Dorival gradually implemented a game of imposition, with intensity in the attack and filling spaces by all players. With the ball, Flamengo began to have freedom, especially from its most creative midfielders, and from Gabigol, who became a key player in the creation, allowing Pedro to be the goalscorer and, when possible, a play preparer. Which are built from the defense. The result is explained in the numbers.

In 24 games, Dorival reached 77.8% of success with 18 wins, four draws and two defeats. The team has 51 goals scored and only 14 conceded, with an average of 2,125 goals. Unbeaten is now 15 matches. The data are close to those reached in 2019 with Jorge Jesus. At the time, there were 28 wins in 40 games. A total of 86 goals scored and 35 conceded, with an average of 2.15. But the current use is higher, as in 2019 alone it was 75% at the end of the year.

In addition to forwarding the vacancies in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals, Dorival made Flamengo jump from the fourteenth position in the Brazilian to the vice-leadership, seven points from Palmeiras. Now, he needs to transform a work of excellence that lasts for three months into impactful results.