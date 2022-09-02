Duilio confirms conversation to keep Fábio Santos and explains other renovations at Corinthians | Corinthians

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, spoke this Thursday, during the celebration of the club’s 112 years, about the situation of three players who have a contract near the end: Fábio Santos, Ramiro and Xavier.

As the ge reported at the end of August, the Corinthians board has already opened conversations with the 37-year-old left-back to expand their bond for another year. When asked about the matter, Duilio confirmed the negotiation.

– With Fábio Santos, yes (there is negotiation). He’s a guy we’ve known for many years, sensational, he’s been making great games, so the intention is to renew another year and go from year to year. As long as you’re having a good season, we’ll keep going – said the manager.

Fábio Santos has been rotating his position with Lucas Piton this season, but he was chosen in important games, especially in the knockout stages. There are 30 matches, with five goals scored.

About Ramiro, whose contract expires at the end of this year, and Xavier, the base midfielder with a contract until January 2023, the president stated that he will leave the situations to resolve the situations at the end of the competitions.

– Regarding the others, not yet (we talked about renewal). A lot depends on the coach, who it will be, if Vítor is going to renew or not, so we wait for these definitions, which will happen in a couple of months – he said.

Duilio was also asked about conversations with Vítor Pereira, who has already made it clear that he will decide whether or not to stay at the club at the end of the season. The president says that this will not interfere with Corinthians’ planning.

– We have to do the best for the club regardless of who will be the next commander. It was like that in the purchase of Giovane, in the hiring of Fausto, so we shared everything with him, and his experience helps us in the sequel – commented the president.

