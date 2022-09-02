Easy! Hairdresser teaches how to copy Meghan Markle’s locks

Meghan Markle has been attracting attention with her highlights at the events she appears. The reflexes would be the result of the sun kissed hair, or sun-kissed hair, a technique that has been conquering many women. In the case of the Duchess of Sussex, they are signed by American hairdresser Kadi Lee, who is also responsible for Julia Roberts’ strands. Alongside Myka Harris, Lee co-founded a holistic beauty and wellness studio in Venice, California.

The colorist gives tips for achieving that glow. “I leave the natural color more inside the hair, alternating sometimes with strokes of softer tones, sometimes with nuances contrasting with the root. The result is a dimensional color with a depth effect that will provide perfect growth and last all summer,” he says.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle is 41 years old Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle She is married to Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Meghan Markle and have two children Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Meghan Markle Meghan Markle launched a series with SpotifyYui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

According to the expert, this technique does not need frequent maintenance, so it is perfect for the summer.

“Definitely, this period should not be spent in a beauty salon, touching up a color that requires a lot of maintenance”, he points out. Lee explained how each hair color can achieve the best version of sun kissed hair.

Check out:

Blonde

Blonde hair, according to Lee, calls for a gentle lightening. He says he allows the natural or dyed base color of the hair to prevail, adding little highlight. “When the locks are added, they really create incredible movement in the hair. And it’s not just about positioning; certain shades of blonde work best in the warmer months. Beige, buttery and gold will keep your hair looking healthy all season long.”

Brown

To have an enlightened brunette, Lee points out, you need to have “light hands”. “The warm, rich golden tones are the perfect solution to achieving summer hair color,” he says. For the colorist, the secret lies in not highlighting the blonde too much. “Darker and warmer hair reflects light and gives an incredible shine to the hair during the colder months, achieving an illuminated hair effect during this time too”, he adds.

Dark brown

According to Lee, deep brunettes should focus on overlapping highlights of different shades of brown, keeping the shade variation to three shades maximum. “Honey, roasted chestnut, copper and chocolate provide a wide variety of options to keep brunettes interesting and versatile. Even with my darker brunette clients, I formulate light combinations, which I leave on for longer, to ensure a very natural and shiny result”, she teaches.