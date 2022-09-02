Emily Ratajkowski leaves home she shared with Sebastian Bear-McClard, ex only communicates via nanny

read article

We confirmed in July that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, broke up amid months of speculation about their status. While they have yet to publicly comment on the split, the model has fueled speculation that he cheated by “liking” a series of tweets about him allegedly being unfaithful.

“[There was a] cheating incident,” a second source told us, claiming he had been in contact with “a number of women” through social media over the past two years. “Emily had seen some of her DMs and it became a pattern.”

The source added: “Sebastian is trying to get a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together.”

According to a third source, however, Bear-McClard “didn’t seem to be bothered by the drama in his life” during a tour of East Hampton, New York, last month.

“He was with a group of four guys. Everyone looked happy and was laughing and grabbing a bunch of supplies like they were having a party at the end of the day,” an eyewitness revealed at the time.