Emmy Awards 2022: Everything you need to know, from how to attend the ceremony to who gets nominated

The 2022 Emmy Awards are fast approaching, and at this year’s event, the nominees will gather in Los Angeles to collect their awards and celebrate the best in television.

actor and comedian from Saturday night live, Kenan Thompson, will assume the role of host. “To be a part of this incredible night where we honor the best in the television community is ridiculously emotional,” he said. “And doing that on NBC, the network that has been my family for a long time, makes it even more special.”

Succession leads this year’s nominations with 25, followed by the white lotus and Ted Lassowith 20 nominations each.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys…

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The three-hour ceremony will take place again at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, beginning at 8 pm ET (1 am GMT).

Where will they be broadcast?

US viewers can watch them live on NBC or watch the broadcast on Peacock.

Who are the nominees?

Quinta Brunson

This year’s race is open considering the usual nominees such as The crown and the servant’s tale, they are not eligible. This is due to a new eligibility period, meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

Beside Succession, in this year’s drama categories are Better call Saul and Squid game. Abbott Elementary and hacks compete against Ted Lasso in the comedy categories.

the new actress of Abbott ElementaryQuinta Brunson, made history as the first black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year for writing, acting and outstanding comedy.

It is also the first Emmy nomination for the star of yellow jackets Melanie Lynsky, Adam Scott de Separation and Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult de The big. Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both recognized for their roles in Pam & Tommyare also nominated for an Emmy for the first time.

Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Emmy nomination, the actor’s first, for his voice acting performance in What if…? from Disney.

Lea Here is the full list of this year’s nominees.

The most surprising snobs

After the announcement of the nominees, fans of The Morning Show they were shocked and upset by Jennifer Aniston’s absence, despite all three co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Marcia Gay Harden, receiving nominations.

Plus Jessica Chastain, who stars in HBO’s thrilling drama wedding scenes, also missed out on this year’s Emmy Awards.

HBO’s famous short series station eleven He received a single acting nomination for the British Himesh Patel.

Who is the host?

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will be this year’s master of ceremonies.

“Kenan is considered one of the funniest, most engaging and successful artists of the last two decades, and his experience in Saturday night live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBC Universal Television and Streaming.

“We know he will bring the emotion and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”