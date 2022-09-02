Endrick leads under-20 victory

Palmeiras secured the classification for the final of the under-20 Brasileirão. Alviverde, who had made it 5 to 2 in the first leg, tied with Athletico-PR tonight (1st), by 1 to 1, and guaranteed the place in the decision. Endrick was the highlight of the game, closely followed by Luiz Felipe Scolari — the coach of the Hurricane’s main team was at Arena da Baixada.

Author of a great goal in the first leg, the 16-year-old jewel opened the scoring for the visiting team in Curitiba in the 32nd minute of the first half. He took advantage of a spare and covered the Hurricane goalkeeper (see below).

Minutes later, the ball arrived dripping at the entrance of the area and the boy mended a bicycle.

The ball touched the crossbar and the striker barely scored another goal at the Palmeiras base.

“It’s a giant game. A Brasileirão semifinal, against an opponent from Libertadores [no futebol profissional]. It’s important to score,” the boy told Sportv.

Palmeiras now awaits the winner of Corinthians and Flamengo in the final of the under-20 Brasileirão.

The São Paulo club won 1-0 at Arena Barueri and has the advantage of a draw in the game next Sunday (4), at 3 pm, in Gávea.

Endrick opens the scoring

On a bicycle, Endrick hits the crossbar