ESPN has the 2nd largest audience of Libertadores in history with Flamengo

Many people were presented with watching Flamengo’s ball show in the 4-0 rout over Vélez Sarsfield, in Buenos Aires (ARG), in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals. And proof of that is in the numbers achieved by ESPN, the closed TV station that broadcast the duel. The channel achieved its second-largest competition rating in history.

According to the data to which the UOL Esporte had access, more than two million people watched the match. During game time, the broadcaster also led the pay-TV ranking with 11 times more audience (+1027%) than the runner-up.

Boosted by the game, Linha de Passe was also the most watched program on pay TV with triple the audience (+143%) than the second most viewed attraction. The result also represented the second largest audience ever recorded by the main football debate program in ESPN. With the contribution of the Libertadores special programming, the ESPN led pay TV in the average of the day, being 168% above the second most watched channel.

The return match between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield will take place next Wednesday (7) at Maracanã (RJ). With the wide advantage obtained in Argentina, Rubro-Negro can lose by up to three goals difference, which still keeps the spot in the decision. Vélez is left with the thankless mission of scoring five or more goals or at least four to take the decision to penalties.

The other semifinal is a duel between the Brazilians Athletico-PR and Palmeiras. Paraná won 1-0 in the first leg, at Arena da Baixada (PR).

The 2022 Copa Libertadores final will take place on October 29 at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.