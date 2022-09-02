Even with a draw, Cruzeiro has a highlight in the 27th round team of Serie B

photo: Thomás Santos/Staff Images Cruzeiro players after a celestial goal in the match against Sampaio Corrêa, this Tuesday (30)

Owner of assistance in Cruzeiro’s tie against Sampaio Corrêa, by 1 to 1, striker Bruno Rodrigues was among the highlights of the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Raposa faced “Bolivia” this Tuesday (30), at Castelão de São Luís. Voting is done in a popular way, on the official profile of the tournament on Twitter.

Just 44 seconds into the game, Bruno Rodrigues found Edu in the area, who scored goalkeeper Matheus Inácio’s nets. However, in addition to the assistance, the number 9 of Raposa was very productive when he finished four times on goal and had 75% success in the dribbles he tried. On SofaScore, the striker received a score of 7.9 for his performance.

In the last round, Cruzeiro scored six highlights in the selection after the 4-0 defeat of Náutico. Defenders Eduardo Brock and Zé Ivaldo were chosen; midfielder Filipe Machado; the attackers Jajá and Edu; and coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Round 20 selection

Thiago Rodrigues (Vasco); Alan Ruschel (Londrina), Fábio Sanches (Ponte Preta), Rafael Donato (Vila Nova) and Matheusinho (Sampaio Corrêa); Zé Ricardo (Tombense), Mandaca (Londrina), Wagner (Vila Nova) and Bruno Rodrigues (Cruzeiro); Vágner Love (Sport) and Eguinaldo (Vasco). Coach: Hélio dos Anjos (Ponte Preta).

26th round results

Chapecoense 1 x 2 Vila Nova

London 1 x 0 CRB

Sampaio Corrêa 1 x 1 Cruise

Sport 1 x 0 Novorizontino

Ituano 0 x 0 Worker

Criciúma 2 x 0 Gremio

CSA 2 x 0 Nautical

Tombense 1 x 0 Brusque

Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani

Ponte Preta 2 x 0 Bahia

next round

In the 28th round, Cruzeiro faces Criciúma. The match will be held this Sunday (4th), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The teams live different situations in the table: while the mineiros lead the championship, with 58 points, the Santa Catarina are in the middle of the table (9th place, with 37).