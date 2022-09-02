Everything you need to know about the Galadriel actress in The Rings of Power

All about the Welsh actress who has already arrived capturing everyone’s attention!

Last Thursday (01), he arrived at the Prime Video the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powera new series that adapts the fantastic world imagined by JRR Tolkien. And while there’s a lot of interesting stuff to note in the series, much of the attention is focused on Galadrielthe elf played by Morfydd Clark.

The actress has landed a number of impressive roles in recent years, transitioning from great historical works to fantasy sagas and even horror stories. But in case you still don’t know much about it, don’t worry, because here we separate everything you need to know about Morfydd Clark!