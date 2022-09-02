Facebook announces END of specific mobile app; know the reason!

End of Facebook? We can say yes, but in parts. According to Meta, the company will discontinue one of its apps for smartphones and tablets. Available for iOS and Android, access to the platform will be through another means. Want to know more about? Then see below.

But calm down, we’re just talking about the “Facebook Gaming” app. The app will come to an end on October 28 this year. According to the company’s social network, the platform, which allows users to watch and play video games on demand, will remain accessible through the social network’s main app.

End of Facebook Gaming app

Namely, the platform emerged more than 02 years ago, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, which caused an increase in demand for games. At the time Facebook Gaming was seen as a potential threat to Twitch, which is a leader in this market. But the project was not successful.

According to a report by market research firm Streamlabs, in Q2 2022, Facebook Gaming only accounted for 7.9% of the market share in hours watched. For comparison, the platform remained behind Twitch, with 76.7%, and YouTube (15.4%).

In this way, the “Facebook Gaming” app will come to an end on October 28 this year. However, if you are one of the users using the network, don’t worry. Access will continue to be allowed, only this time it will be accessible through the main application of the social network.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for everything they’ve done to build a thriving community for fans and gamers since the app’s launch,” the Facebook Gaming team said in a message to the community.

Disappointment

As said, Facebook Gaming, created to compete for space with Twitch and Youtube, has not had an easy life since its first steps. It all started with conflicts with Apple and the App Store store, as well as other rules that compromised the expansion of the game live streaming tool.

In addition, the app showed a considerable drop in audience in recent months, according to data collected by Streamlabs. The feature saw a 51% decline in hours watched year-over-year, representing just 7.9% share of the streaming market.

Despite the closure of the app, Meta is experimenting with new ways to develop a live streaming platform with similar features to Twitch. Finally, the company seeks to test new tools for users, such as the launch of a SAC – Customer Service.

