Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may start charging for extra features

Meta plans to add paid tools to its platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — according to an internal memo obtained by The Verge. The document defines the existence of a new division in the company dedicated to the development of monetizable resources.

Currently, most of Meta’s revenue comes from advertising, but as the documents suggest, the company doesn’t want to be limited to this model. Work Team Leading Vice President of Monetization John Hegeman told The Verge that the company “looks at opportunities to build new types of products, features and experiences that people would be willing to pay for.”

Meta would have a specific division to develop monetizable tools (Image: Brett Jordan/Pexels)

Mark Zuckerberg’s company doesn’t intend to make paid tools its main source of capital — so don’t worry, your WhatsApp won’t become paid overnight. However, the company “evaluates creating new lines of monetization and diversifying the revenue obtained”, according to the executive.

Over the next five years, however, paid features will take on more importance on the company’s platforms. Unfortunately, the executive did not go into details about the projects under development.

WhatsApp Premium is coming

Despite the mystery, it is possible to believe that WhatsApp Premium is one of the features being prepared by this team at Meta. The subscription modality of the most famous messenger in Brazil was briefly presented at a conference in May and will be available exclusively for WhatsApp Business business accounts.

With the subscription, account administrators would have access to enhanced functions of existing WhatsApp features: connecting up to 10 devices to the same account and creating links to personalized chats. The price and release forecast of the package, however, was not disclosed.

Source: The Verge