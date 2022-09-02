Family starts eating in the bedroom after gigantic spider dominates the living room of the house – News

A viral video from TikTok sent chills across social media as it showed a person using a toothpick to pull out a spider hidden in the hollow of a piece of furniture.

The young man is Scottie Elwood, 24, who was terrified after returning from a trip and arriving home in Manchester, UK, and being told by his mother that a giant spider was hiding in the living room.

Alongside his brother and stepfather, Scottie decided to hunt the spider, but the plan backfired when they saw the size of the spider. Watch the video of the meeting:





In the footage, Scottie’s stepfather moves a toothpick near the web to get the animal out from under the dining table.





“This was the biggest spider I’ve ever seen, anywhere, especially in my house. I would say it’s the size of the palm of your hand when it’s outstretched. It was horrible to see it in my house. I was terrified when I saw it and I still do to this day. ,” says Scottie of the spider “companionship” in the house.

Despite this, the family was unable to kill the spider. On the contrary, in a new video published by the young man, other spiders have now begun to appear inside the family’s home.

Because of the situation, Scottie says that he has taken to having daily afternoon tea in his room and that he refuses to eat meals in the living room until he is sure the animal is no longer there.





“If [a aranha] grew up so much, was definitely born a long time ago, and I don’t want to be the one who ends his life. I think she deserves to live”, says the young Brit to the Daily Mail, saying he hopes the spider leaves the house on its own.

The video was liked by nearly 800,000 people on the social network. The comments show that netizens were also terrified of the spider.

“I would give the house keys and leave”, “this spider should pay rent” and “I was scared when the paws appeared” were some of the published comments.



