Fan puts Margot Robbie as X-MEN MYSTIC

It’s become part of popular culture for fans to come up with their own casting ideas for the most anticipated movies. They relate the works to their favorite actors. We’ve seen this happen a couple of times, which generates speculation on the part of the film industry; after all, some ideas are actually very good.

The novelty of the time is the brilliant idea of ​​a fan who imagined Margot Robbieknown for bringing DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life as Mystique from ‘X-Men’.

Robbie has already come a long way with superhero movies, starring in David Ayer’s 2016’s Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn. The actress also participated in other productions of the DC brand until her last appearance in the continuation of the film that introduced her character.

While no news about ‘X-Men’ or any future appearances of Harley are confirmed by their respective studios, an Instagram user imagined the actress under the skin of the character in a sensational art. Check it out below:

In the image, we can see Mystique with her classic look: red hair, blue skin, white costume and the belt with golden bones, the whole set referring to the comics of the mutant team. It would certainly be the wish of many fans of heroes that the character came to have a characterization so close to the pages of comics, different from its latest versions portrayed in the cinema.

Mystique was created in the 1970s, having her first appearance in ‘Ms. Marvel #16’, acting as an anti-heroine and enemy of the mutant group.

The fan-imagined art refers to a mixture of the comic book character and the version used in Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’, played by actress Rebecca Romijn.

So far, no information about the new adaptation of ‘X-Men’ has been made official. So, if Robbie were to be part of the cast, it would certainly be something very appreciated by fans, if the characterization followed the necessary fidelity.

For fans of mutants, it remains to wait for the next steps of the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. After all, we all already know that it’s only a matter of time before the group returns to the big screen.