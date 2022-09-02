FAPERJ launches new edition of the program ‘Support for Thematic Projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro’

By Ascom Faperj

The Foundation announced this Thursday, September 1st, the launch of a new edition of the Support Program for Thematic Projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro – 2022. With a record allocation of BRL 75 million for the program – 50% higher than the edition launched in 2021 –, the public notice aims to encourage the realization of thematic, audacious and original research projects in border thematic areas that aim to obtain relevant and high-impact scientific and technological results. The resources applied are primarily intended to meet the costing demands of proposals developed by one or more groups of excellent researchers.

the resources allocated for program funding will be released in two annual installments (one per year), subject to approval of the partial project development report to start in 2023.

In the present edition of the public notice, the researchers covered in Tracks A and B of the Support Program for Thematic Projects 2019 must submit a summarized technical-financial report and prove that they have already spent more than 70% of the allocated resources if they wish to submit a proposal. The researchers contemplated in the edition of the public notice launched in 2021 will not be able to apply for this public notice.

For the Scientific Director of FAPERJ, Eliete Bouskela, with the launch of another edition of the public notice, FAPERJ continues its mission of promoting science, technology and innovation in the State of Rio de Janeiro. “The ‘Thematics’ public notice, aimed at researchers belonging to well-established groups, will make it possible to maintain funding for research activities,” said Bouskela.

In the assessment of the president of FAPERJ, the program helps to consolidate what has already been done in teaching and research institutions in the state and invests in the future. “The program is fundamental for the maintenance of research in Rio de Janeiro, supporting from emerging groups to established groups of excellence in the state of Rio de Janeiro in all areas”, stated Jerson Lima.

The deadline for the execution of each project is a maximum of 48 months, counted from the release of funds. In this call, FAPERJ expects great competitiveness among the proposals submitted, in view of the excellence of the groups of researchers in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Notice Support for Thematic Projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro – 2022 will receive the proposals until October 6, 2022 according to the calendar in the public notice.

See the link below for the full announcement:

FAPERJ Public Notice No. 20/2022 – Support Program for Thematic Projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro