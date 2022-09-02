Film with Jude Law on Netflix will make your heart come out of your mouth

Without exaggeration, it can be said that it is from philosophy that man arrives at all branches of knowledge. Decisive in order for us to understand life and try to unravel its mysteries — and, more importantly, to know how to deal with them and extract from these events the lessons we need to resist — philosophy excels in combining love, wisdom and love in a single science. the love of wisdom. A field of human knowledge capable of scrutinizing the great questions of man, philosophical thought is organized on several fronts, being those that deal with life and its cessation the ones that most aroused the interest of the lay public since always. Hippocrates (460 BC-370 BC), the father of medicine, used philosophy, like all the greatest sages of his time, to organize in a methodical and pragmatic way the discoveries he made during his life, as long as it was productive. It was the studies of Hippocrates that, keeping the due proportions, allowed scientists, from the Modern Age to the present day, to infer that the human body is a cohesive network, a collection of systems that converge towards a single purpose, that of maintaining the gigantic mechanism that makes up the life of man in operation, respecting regular intervals, obviously. The Hippocratic theory of the four humors (blood, phlegm and black and yellow bile) provided the basis for deducing that life is only possible thanks to a chain of synapses. One nerve cell transmits to another the information that the organism needs in order to keep itself healthy. The food to be eaten and in what quantity, the exact measure of hydration to keep the machine from breaking down, what time to sleep and for how long, the physiological activity of the intestines and kidneys, all this is defined by the brain, a framework of relatively tiny convolutions of axons and dendrites, but which is astounding by its complexity. Habits that are harmful to the maintenance of the body’s well-being, such as excessive consumption of alcohol, trans fats, fried foods, refined sugar, caffeine, too much salt, smoking, drug use in general, lack of physical activity, all of this , in addition to the infamous stress, of course, contribute to undermining health, including mental health.

This scenario of desolation, chaos and the consequent moral fragmentation that thrives in circumstances of uncontrolled civilization is the place that the Argentine-Englishman Miguel Sapochnik uses in order to project “Repo Men: O Resgate de Órgãos” (2010), a narrative pronounced dystopian whose essence of doom leads us all to the wrong choices that brought us here. The script by Eric Garcia and Garrett Lerner bases the story on an argument that is as original as it is disturbing, full of digressions regarding themes that increasingly guide the life of the common citizen, despite the social stratum to which they belong: the chance to prolong life. life indefinitely, thanks to artifices such as the pragmatic replacement of organs that refuse to fulfill the functions for which they were created by human biology. Once nature fails, technology enters the scene, arrogantly convinced that it can put an end to the pending issues of postmodern man, who resolutely understands that he has little alternative in the face of the advance of time but to surrender to all the expedients thought of. to carry it through eternity, in this case the acquisition of heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver, new lungs as these parts indicate damage. Paying up to six hundred thousand dollars, at 19% interest per month.

As in all mercantile activity, this trade is also carried out with a margin for indebtedness and a legion of desperate defaulters, impelled to return goods whose value they are unable to pay. This is Remy’s cue to prove himself the dedicated employee he always was. Jude Law’s character has a special taste for chasing those unfortunates who delay the payments made with The Union, the biotechnology giant that subsidizes transplants, not shying away from also resorting to more barbaric expedients, such as beating sessions. so characteristic in films of this kind. Sapochnik is endowing its central character with a little more humanity as it is known that, like his victims, he had to rely on some interventions to undo death. Garcia and Lerner’s text takes a turn, very well captured by the director’s gaze — who goes beyond the gore in the highly visually appealing scenes in which actors and extras are mercilessly shredded — and Remy becomes yet another member of the film’s blacklist. The Union, target of the company’s fury in the figure of Jake Freivald, Forest Whitaker’s best friend, and even more of Frank, Liev Schreiber’s declared enemy.

Sapochnik does not abandon its protagonist and reinforces the idea of ​​redemption, an almost mandatory narrative element — and one that the viewer never seems to get tired of. The biggest proof of this is the inclusion of Beth, the anti-heroine of Brazilian Alice Braga, as the reason that leads the protagonist to want to face his antagonists with the impetus he thought lost. Not everything goes as expected, and the ending, with one foot in science fiction and the other in dirty lyricism, toasts to a very inauspicious future (it kind of makes the story take place in 2025, that is, in a little while) , twelve years before the grandiloquent melancholy seen in “House of the Dragon” (2022), a spin-off of “Game of Thrones” produced by the director.

Movie: Repo Men: Organ Rescue

Direction: Miguel Sapochnik

Year: 2010

Genres: Science Fiction/Action

Note: 8/10