Finally! Nintendo announces the arrival of the OLED Switch in Brazil

In early May, we reported that the Nintendo Switch OLED had been approved by Anatel, which means that it can finally be officially marketed in Brazil. After a long wait, Nintendo has finally confirmed that the console is coming.

Released in July 2021, the Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the original console, which, as its name implies, has the OLED screen as its great differential. Through its official profile on Instagram, Nintendo Brazil confirmed that the console is about to be officially launched here, but did not reveal its official price. Although it is possible to find the device in stores like Amazon, the launch could also indicate a lower suggested price than what has been practiced.

Check out the details of the new console: Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family

The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable base, base with LAN port, 64GB of internal memory and enhanced audio. 7 inch OLED screen

Be dazzled by vivid colors and high contrast when playing in handheld mode. See the difference the vibrant screen makes when running at high speeds or fighting enemies. Wide, adjustable base

Open the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Desktop mode. Find your best angle

Adjust the stand to find the best viewing angle—perfect for fast-paced multiplayer with a playmate. Integrated LAN port

Go online using the base’s LAN port when playing in TV mode. improved audio

Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s built-in speakers. Do you think we will see a reduction in the prices of the OLED Switch?

