The IBC Coaching website launched a very interesting challenge for internet users around the world. The five love languages ​​test proposes to reveal which one is yours. It takes into account the theory created by Gary Chapman that establishes five distinct ways of expressing affection.

What are the five love languages, according to the theory?

According to Chapman’s work, the five ways to express affection are: words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, gifts, and physical touch. In other words, each person can present a predominant form within the five love languages. You can take a test to find out which one is yours.

How to take the test and find out what your language is right now:

To do the five love languages ​​challenge, you must follow the step by step described below.

1 – First, access the IBC Coaching portal, through the link https://ibccoaching.com.br/ferramentas/5-linguagens-do-amor/ and select the option to take the test;

2 – Write your name and fill in the data requested by the platform, such as email and telephone. You must accept the terms of use, as in any virtual data capture environment;

3 – Click “Next” and read the test instructions very carefully. You must select only one answer for each question on the five love languages ​​quiz. Start the challenge.

4 – Answer each question of the questionnaire honestly and as closely as possible. Click next after submitting the reply;

5 – When you finish the questionnaire, you will know what your language of the love. It can be any of the options mentioned above.

Remember that the test is for entertainment purposes and is not intended for any type of diagnosis. To have an accurate measurement of your way of expressing yourself, you need to look for an expert in mental language. Still, the result can serve as a great source of reflection.