Find out which were the 5 most applauded scenes in the film

The five most applauded scenes in the latest test screening of The Flash movie have been revealed.

And among several reactions about the screening of the Scarlet Speedster feature, the insider @UndercoverCine revealed which were the five scenes that received the loudest applause during The Flash. Check out:

1. Barrys (Ezra Miller) meeting Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne

2. Bruce from Keaton using his Batsuit for the 1st time.

3. Young Barry seeing the old Batmobile.

4. BatKeaton saying “Do you want to go crazy?! (phrase used by the hero in the movie Batman from 1989″

5. Keaton taking on the role of DCEU’s Batman

However, this fifth scene will have to be changed in the next test sessions of Flashas new rumors point out that Ben Affleck will continue to be the Batman of the DC Extended Universe.

the movie The Flash opens in US theaters on June 23, 2023.

The Flash it is the first solo movie by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

