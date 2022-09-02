Flamengo fans explode in search of Libertadores final; packages cost R$ 22 thousand

THE Flamengo’s rout over Vélez Sarsfieldlast Wednesday, boosted the search for trips to the final of the Liberators, scheduled for October 29 in Guayaquil. With the club with one foot in the decision, red and black race against time to purchase flight and accommodation packages, which are increasingly expensive.

Some flamenguistas talked with the THROW! and talked about the experience of buying a ticket and getting accommodation in Guayaquil. Vinicius Azevedo, 21, had already booked a hotel since the beginning of 2022, hoping for a new appearance in the final, but the costs remained very high.

– I’ve been to Lima and Montevideo. In those years the passages surpassed unimaginable levels, so I wanted to prepare myself. I already intended to buy with Flamengo forwarding the result there in Argentina, to prevent prices from rising too much-he said, before completing:

– The values ​​to go two days before and return two days later were already unfeasible (R$ 7 thousand), so I went to the connections. I ended up saving a lot by connecting in Santiago, Lima and Quito. I paid R$ 5 thousand in the end, I will arrive the day before the game, but it only worked because of the test – he concluded.

Luiz Augusto, 23, also guaranteed passage to the final. With an ingenious mileage scheme, the young person will have no problem with values. However, it still needs hosting and by contacting the L!revealed that he intends to rent an “AirBnB” with friends.

– From an early age I knew it was going to be very expensive, so I looked for alternatives. I got the ticket with miles, in a promotion with CVC. In the end, the money will come back to me and I will use it for accommodation, food and the like on the trip – he said.

– I think that’s the way, you know? The prices are absurd and every alternative to keep up with Flamengo is valid. I’ve seen packages with prices that I can’t afford to pay. I turned around – he blurted out.

Flamengo is close to the final (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo)

High demand increases the price of commercial flights



Commercial flights between Rio de Janeiro and Guayaquil are not common and are operated by only three airlines: LATAM, Avianca and Copa Airlines. There is no direct flight offer, only connections in other countries, such as Chile, Peru, Colombia or Panama.

Another option for red-blacks is to look for flights departing from other Brazilian cities. According to LATAM, there are daily flights departing from São Paulo and three weekly flights departing from Porto Alegre.

– LATAM informs that it does not have direct flights connecting Brazil and Guayaquil, Ecuador. However, the company offers daily flights from São Paulo/Guarulhos to the destination with a connection in Lima, Peru. From Porto Alegre, in turn, LATAM operates 3 weekly flights to Lima also connected to Guayaquil – says the LATAM note sent to THROW!.

This complicated logistics naturally increases ticket prices and travel time. With Flamengo practically guaranteed in the decision, the high demand from fans raised the value of tickets even more.

in contact with the L!, economist Marcelo Aguiar, 57, reveals that he bought the ticket shortly after qualifying against Corinthians in the quarterfinals. He paid R$5,500 to go on Thursday (27), and return on Sunday (30), the day after the final. Anyone who wants to take the same Avianca flight, with the right to two connections, will have to pay around R$12,300 today.

– I already imagined this significant increase in prices, so I preferred to take the risk and anticipate – explained Marcelo.

Fans who have greater flexibility and patience for long connections can still find options in the range of R$ 5 thousand, going on Tuesday (25) and returning the following week.

Guayaquil is the seat of the decision (Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona SC)

Complete packages reach R$ 22 thousand



Another option for red and black people interested in going to Ecuador is to buy complete packages, which include chartered flights, transfers, accommodation and even tickets for the Libertadores decision. The problem is the exorbitant prices.

Specialized travel agencies began selling packages in May of this year, even before the knockout stage began. As with commercial flights, those who chose to buy in advance saved money. The first lots cost less than R$10,000, while the current ones cost up to R$22,000.

At the agency “Outsider Tours”, the demand is so great that the company can no longer offer accommodation in Guayaquil. From the fifth charter flight onwards, the packages offer accommodation in Salinas, a city on the coast of Ecuador, which is a two-hour drive from the final venue. In the current lot, prices range from R$18,000 to R$22,000, depending on the type of room.

Another agency is “Turista FC”, which offers packages departing from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The third batch leaving Rio sold out last Thursday, after Flamengo’s rout, with prices ranging from R$13,500 to R$16,900. The company promises to open a new batch later this week and the trend is for the values ​​to be even higher.

