Flying at PSG, Neymar reaches historic mark and breaks record

O Neymar’s start to the season with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt it’s fantastic. With another goal scored last Wednesday, in your team’s victory over Toulousefor the call 1shirt 10 achieved an impressive feat.

The attacker arrived at tenth consecutive official game scoring at least one career goal. The brand takes into account the last two games of PSG last season, two friendlies of the Brazilian team and the six duels of the Parisian team in 2022/23.

10 – Neymar has scored goals in his last 10 games in all competitions (3 goals for Brazil and 11 for PSG). It is the longest streak of consecutive games scoring goals of his career. Fire. pic.twitter.com/D21wa9yW2g — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) August 31, 2022

In all, there are 14 goals scored by Neymar, who also gave six assists in the period. Before this cut, the athlete’s best streak had been between December 2019 and January 2020, with eight games and nine goals scored.

SEE THE NUMBERS

1st: PSG 2 x 2 Troyes (36th round of Ligue 1 2021/22): one goal

2nd: PSG 5 x 0 Metz (38th round of Ligue 1 2021/22): one goal

3rd: South Korea 1 x 5 Brazil (friendly): two goals

4th: Japan 0 x 1 Brazil (friendly): one goal

5th: PSG 4 x 0 Nantes (French Super Cup): two goals

6th: Clermont 0 x 5 PSG (1st round of Ligue 1 2022/23): one goal and three assists

7th: PSG 5 x 2 Montpellier (2nd round of Ligue 1 2022/23): two goals

8th: Lille 1 x 7 PSG (3rd round of Ligue 1 2022/23): two goals and three assists

9th: PSG 1 x 1 Monaco (4th round of Ligue 1 2022/23): one goal

10th: Toulouse 0 x 3 PSG (5th round of Ligue 1 2022/23): one goal

In addition to the individual record, Neymar reached 109 goals scored with the goal made against Toulouse and tied with Pauleta as the fourth top scorer in PSG’s history. Now, the Brazilian is behind only Cavani (200 goals), Mbappé (176) and Ibrahimovic (156).