Fortnite will have Spider-Gwen skin in Season 4, leaks indicate

With the third season of Chapter 3 of Fortnite coming to an end, information about the next arc of Epic Games’ battle royale has started to pop up on the internet. Among the most exciting and frequent rumors is what Spider-Gwen, from animation Spider-Man in the Spider-Versewill be one of the Battle Pass rewards.

With about two weeks until the next season of Chapter 3 arrives, an alleged cover image of the next arc has been added to the eShop version of Fortnite.

Supposed cover of the next season of Fortnite. (Image: Playback/Epic Games)

The image shows a hand emerging from a puddle of what appears to be liquid metal. Several leakers point out that the hand is from Paradigma, a member of the Seven. The indication confirms previous leaks, which pointed out that the character would be one of the highlights of the next seasons.

One of the actresses quoted to bring the character to life in the game is Brie Larson. If confirmed, Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would join The Rock, who plays the Foundation in the adventure.

Chapter 3: Season 3 of Fortnitecalled “Na Vibe”, started on June 5th and ends on September 17th.

Fortnite is available for free for Xbox consoles, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS mobile devices (via Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Who is Paradigm?

Theories point out that Paradigma is a traitor and leaks information from the Seven to OI (Image: Reproduction / Epic Games)

Paradigm is one of the most mysterious pieces of the Seven. During the most recent seasons, we learn that the pilot has escaped from a prison where she was with Origin in an unknown way, likely with outside help. For this reason, part of the Seven suspects the heroine’s true intentions with Ponto Zero and a possible connection with the OI.

During Chapter 3: Season 1, the Scientist goes so far as to declare that the Seven’s history with the Paradigm is “complicated”, letting in the air that something happened and split the group. Throughout the season, members of the Seven say they don’t deserve Paradigm’s help, but they do.