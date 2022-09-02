GameSir launches Microsoft-licensed X2 Pro joystick for Xbox Cloud

The new accessory is compatible with various streaming systems and Android games with gamepad support

THE GameSir announced last Wednesday (August 31) the launch of new controller X2 Pro, which further enhances its offering of gaming accessories for Android. Compatible with operating system versions 8.0 or higher, the device has the official xbox license and promises full compatibility with 100+ games offered by Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With an “armband” style that fully wraps the smartphone used for gaming, the accessory brings a Ergonomic design and textured handles that offer greater comfort after long gaming sessions. The manufacturer equipped the LB and RB buttons with Kailh fast-response microswitches with 0.6mm actuation and offers LT and RT analog triggers with 0.1mm accuracy.

According to GameSir, the new product is compatible with any Android device that has lengths ranging from 110 to 179 mm. Working with Xbox Game Pass titles, it also brings compatibility with Xbox Remote Play, Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Lunain addition to working with a large number of mobile games with native controller support.

GameSir X2 Pro arrives on September 5th

Other elements that stand out in GameSir X2 Pro are the Additional rear buttons whose functions can be freely remapped. The ABXY buttons are also removable and can be rearranged to fit different layout styles — something ideal for when the player switches from one Xbox title to another with the Nintendo system, for example.

The control also features a passthrough solution that allows recharge your smartphone while you keep playing. In the package sent to consumers, the manufacturer includes concave and convex joystick finishesa one-month Game Pass Ultimate membership card, user manual, themed stickers and a certification of originality.

GameSir X2 Pro will go on sale from September 5th on AliExpress with prices ranging between BRL 432.70 and BRL 453.43amounts that can be paid in up to six interest-free installments — click here to access the store. Adrenaline is already preparing a complete review of the new modelwhich promises to bring resources as complete as the GameSir X3which pleased our newsroom a lot — check out our review.

