Gisele Bündchen travels to Costa Rica after fight with husband Tom Brady, says website – Zoeira

the brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, 42, reportedly left her home in Tampa, Florida, in the United States, after arguing with her husband Tom Brady, 45. According to the Page Six column of the newspaper New York Postshe traveled to Costa Rica.

The fight would have been motivated by disagreements over the football player’s decision to end the soon retirement of the NFL. Brady will play another season, representing the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

In February of this year, Tom Brady even announced american football retirement. The NFL’s biggest winner, with seven Super Bowl champion rings – the last in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his last team, announced the decision on social media.

However, the quarterback backtracked two months later. In another announcement on social media, he stated that his place it’s still on the field, not in the stands.

Gisele is the mother of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Both are the fruit of her relationship with quarterback Tom Brady. However, the player’s firstborn is John, 15, the son of Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele and Brady have been married for 13 yearsbeing known for the stable relationship.

Crisis in marriage for housework

In a revealing interview with Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, Tom Brady revealed that he went through a marriage crisis with Gisele.

According to him, the discussions took place because of the housework and family who, for her, were being overlooked by Brady.

The crisis worsened in his last years at the head of the New England Patriots team, where he stayed 20 years. Gisele even said that she was not happy in the relationship.

Tom Brady Gisele’s husband “A few years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I played football all season and she was the one who took care of the house.”

“Later, when the season was over, I wanted to focus on all my other professional activities. And she’d say, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?'” Brady said.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele and the actor Leonardo DiCaprio47 years, dated for five yearsfrom 2000 to 2005. The model revealed that changes in her life habits and a desire to become healthier and consciously contributed to the end of the relationship.

At the time of the separation, the British newspaper The Sun pointed out that it was Gisele who was responsible for putting an end to the relationship, due to the constant infidelities of the actor.

In addition, the alleged pivot of the separation was the actress Sienna Miller, ex-girlfriend of Jude Law. “It is not the first time that Leonardo has been unfaithful and the Gisele couldn’t take it anymore“, assured a source to the tabloid.