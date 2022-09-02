Google Play System updated with new Play Store design for Wear OS and improvements for Kids Space

Google announced last Thursday (1st) the news that will come to its ecosystem with the September update of the Play System, which encompasses several services and brings changes to all operating systems. The highlight of update This month is a new look at the Play Store of Wear OS, your smartwatch software.

As highlighted by the update’s release notes, the app store for Google’s operating system smartwatches will gain a new home screen that makes it easier to search for recommended titles. In addition, you will be able to search for custom content for Wear OS, Android TV and Auto directly from your Android phone.