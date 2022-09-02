Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Why Today’s Movies Are Getting Worse

New movies are released all the time, be they superheroes or any other genre, and as usual, many of these movies aren’t of the best quality. And the director of Guardians of the Galaxy gave his opinion on that.

James Gunn took to his Twitter to respond to a tweet by @unbabybearably who asked the director:

“At what point in your career did you learn to relax and delegate to the experts you helped hire to make your films? So many directors seem to struggle with that.”

Gunn’s response explained how he learned to trust the people who work for him more, including how he delegates certain tasks to those able to do the work:

“I’m not sure if ‘relax’ and ‘direction’ are congruent terms, but as I’ve grown, I’ve gained more and more people around me that I trust – like my 1st AD Lars Winther, my costume designer Judianna Makovsky. To varying degrees, I delegate to people I trust while also supervising and mentoring.”

He went on to elaborate his opinion:

“Directing is a privilege – we are so lucky to do it and there are so many talented people who want to do it. Seeing directors who are not grateful for this opportunity and respectful of the talent and hard work of those around them irritates me to no end.”

James Gunn pointed the finger at highly disorganized productions and “unfinished tours”:

“If you saw how disorganized most productions are and how most scripts are unfinished in big films as they start filming (the number one reason for the deterioration of the quality of feature films in my opinion), you would see for that generally this is not an option.”

Gunn also blamed “unprepared directors”:

“I would say that after filming with unfinished scripts, unprepared directors are the number two issue. It aggravates me to no end that so many directors – not most, but many – waste people’s time, money and talent moving towards a set without knowing where they are going to put the camera.”

James Gunn has always been very honest and unafraid to speak his mind about the film market, praising when he has to praise and criticizing when he thinks he should be criticized.

Recently, the director also expressed his opinion about difficult actors to work with and commented on what prevents him from having some actors cast in his films (check out clicking here).

