Harley Quinn renewed for season 4 with new directors

HBO Max announced, this Wednesday (31), the Harley Quinn season 4 renewal under the command of producer Sarah Peters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adult animated series will be directed by supervisor Ceci Aranovich. They will be replacing directors Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern.

“We are ecstatic that the HBO Max wanted the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy story to continue”, said the previous directors.

“We are equally excited that this upcoming season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters and Ceci Aranovich as both greatly influenced the series with their brilliance from the start”.

The crazy blonde is coming back for another season 💜 #Harley Quinn https://t.co/Wh4UUTKSWQ — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) August 31, 2022

About Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (harley quinn) is one of Batman’s Most Famous Enemies. Unlike other characters, she was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. for the Batman animated series in 1992. She only made her comic book debut a year later.

The character’s real identity is Harleen Quinzelone psychologist who worked at Arkham Asylum and was responsible for treat the joker.

However, she ended up falling in love with the villain and decided to become yours helper, taking the name Harley Quinn. For your bad luck, this love was never reciprocal by the Clown of Crime, thanks to his psychopathic nature.

Over the course of her comic book history, Harley Quinn has become a member of teams such as Suicide squad and the Birds of prey. Some time ago, the character was transformed into an anti-heroine and went from being a mere sidekick to the Joker to follow your own way.

In theaters, Harley Quinn is played by actress Margot Robbie. She has also appeared in other media such as animated TV series and video games.

