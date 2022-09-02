“His team is in physical decline”; Former Flamengo coach ‘goes down the wood’ in Abel in Palmeiras

There is no doubt that the palm trees has gone through better times this season, but even with some slips, the team led by Abel Ferreira still has high chances of lifting 2 cups. In the Brazilian Championship, for example, they are still 7 points more than Flamengo, apart from that for Libertadores, the adverse result in the first match against Athletico-PR is completely reversible.

Anyway, as a result of the monstrous rise of Dorival Júnior’s team, many begin to think that the glory days of Verdão are over. On the other hand, especially after the rout over Vélez in Argentina, Cariocas became increasingly exalted, remembering the glory days of 2019.

Along these lines, former Rubro-Negro coach, journalist Washington Rodrigues, better known as Apolinho, spoke to the LANCE! about the team’s future in the final stretch of 2022, but did not forget Alviverde and Abel: “Winning the three competitions is very unlikely, but one of them Flamengo must take. I think they can even win the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, but the Brasileirão is a little more complicated, because they still have to cheer against Palmeiras. It’s not just up to him. There are seven precious points that Rubro-Negro left behind at the beginning with Paulo Sousa”started, not stopping there:

“Right now, I think Flamengo is better than Palmeiras. Palmeiras has been playing with the same team since the beginning of the season. Abel Ferreira himself says in interviews that he is pushing the team to the limit, but he doesn’t know what that limit is. They are counting on the players to hold the same beat until the end of the season, which I think is unlikely.”analyzed Apolinho, who added:

“I’ve already noticed in some Palmeiras games that the team has a drop in production in the second half. Abel Ferreira made a bizarre statement, saying that Palmeiras was ‘afraid of winning’ the game against Fluminense. If you’re afraid of losing. He knows his team is in physical decline. And this may be Flamengo’s only hope in the fight for the Brasileirão”finished.