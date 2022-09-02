House of the Dragon loses director and replacement has already been chosen: “Personal and professional decision” – News Seen on the web

Game of Thrones spinoff series has already been renewed for season 2, but will have behind-the-scenes changes.

One of the biggest phenomena on television today, House of the Dragon is already renewed for a second season, but it will have new names behind the scenes. This is because, according to The Hollywood Reporterdirector Miguel Sapochnik has decided to leave the helm of the Game of Thrones spin-off and the filmmaker who will replace him in the role has already been chosen.

In an official statement to THR, Miguel Sapochnik stated that the decision to step away from directing was a difficult one, but made after an “exhaustive three-year process in developing the series”. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished with the first season and very happy with the enthusiastic reaction from our viewers. It was incredibly difficult to decide to move forward, but I know it’s the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”





Now, Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner and the directing job will be handled by Alan Taylor, who has already helmed episodes of game of Thrones and other famous series, such as Mad Men and The Sopranos, in addition to the Marvel movie Thor: The Dark World. Sapochnik praised the new director. “He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe the show couldn’t be in safer hands. I am delighted to continue to be a part of the HBO family and House of the Dragon and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team all the best for Season 2 and beyond.”

Despite having left the direction, Miguel Sapochnik will continue to work with HBO and, recently, he signed a new contract for the production of new projects. “House of the Dragon just couldn’t have happened the way it did without him. We would love for Miguel to continue in the same role, we are thrilled to continue to have his collaboration in a new creative capacity.” The Hollywood Reporter.

House of the Dragon is getting a second season

With its premiere acclaimed by the public and the specialized critics, House of the Dragon was renewed in record time. Even before the release of the second episode, the spin-off about the ancestors of the unforgettable Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The announcement was made by the official profile of House of the Dragon on Twitter, with a short video that shows the coat of arms of House Targaryen and the number 2. “Fire reigns. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season.

