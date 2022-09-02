House of the Dragon: Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke were dating? Understand the connection between the interpreters of Daemon and Daenerys – Series News

The actors were spotted walking together in London in 2020, which sparked rumors about a possible romance.

House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones spin-off that has already become HBO Max’s biggest debut, is based on one of George RR Martin’s books, “Fire & Blood” (2018). Set some 200 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, the new series stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith. But did you know that the latter lived an alleged love affair with Emilia Clarke, the interpreter of the legendary Daenerys Targaryen?

In the plot that works as a prologue to game of Thrones, Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys (Considine) and therefore the uncle of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/D’Arcy). Even though his niece has been chosen as the official successor to the Iron Throne, Daemon seems unwilling to accept his defeat and will stop at nothing to usurp power.

Best known for the role of Prince Philip in The Crown, Smith was a partner of Brazilian actress and model Mayana Moura from 2008 to 2009. Between 2010 and 2014, he was with model Daisy Lowe. Soon after, he engaged in a relationship with actress Lily James, until their separation in 2019.

Where does Clarke fit into this story? She and Smith worked together on Terminator: Genesis (2015). In 2020, the two were spotted walking around London, which sparked rumors that they were having an affair. At no point, however, did they confirm or deny this. So it may have just been a meeting between British friends.



Smith is currently dating businesswoman Carolina Brady, although their status has not been made public. She is the sister of actress Millie Brady, who played opposite Smith in the film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016). It is believed that he met Carolina through Millie.

For her part, Clarke has always kept her private life out of the spotlight – despite being linked to Jared Leto, Seth MacFarlane and director Charlie McDowell. “I wouldn’t say I gave up completely, but I think successful relationships with actors are few and far between. You have to have a lot of trust in each other,” Clarke told The Sunday Times.

the first episode of House of the Dragon premiered on August 21. The next nine will be released weekly, every Sunday at 10pm. The transmission takes place simultaneously on both the HBO channel and the HBO Max catalog.