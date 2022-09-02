How much will the new iPhone 14 cost? Find out if it really fits in your pocket

São José dos Campos-SP, September 2, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The new iphone 14 will arrive and it already generates expectations in many users. However, know that it is for few, as it is estimated to cost around R$ 9,000.

That’s because the price of the iPhone in dollars will be US$ 1,699, which would be that value in reais. However, this is the Pro Max version with 1TB of memory and there are ‘simple’ versions of the phone device.

For example, the simplest version of the cell phone will cost US$ 799, that is, approximately R$ 4,200, in the current conversion. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

iphone 14 storage

In these coming days, Apple will launch a series of novelties on the market, among them, the new and expected iphone. Now, one of the expectations is that the minimum memory capacity starts with 256 GB. For comparison, the previous ones started from 128 GB.

Now, there is great expectation around the launch of this new product in the United States and for the arrival in Brazil. As for the estimated prices, it is also possible to always pay in installments.

After all, many stores and merchants offer interest-free credit card payments in up to 12 installments. So, if you don’t want to miss the novelty, one option is the installment of the product.

However, an iPhone in the Pro Max version will have an installment of R$ 900, approximately. That is, almost the provision of a house or a car, although for a shorter period of time.

iPhone wins market worldwide

The fact is that the iPhone gains a lot of space in the world of mobile telephony. Even because many are exchanging their Android devices for the most modern Apple equipment.

But what draws the most attention in the products of the North American manufacturer is the various features. That’s because they are practically a reduced size computer and we can do everything with them. We can even use it as a phone and call people, which we often forget.

Disadvantages of the iPhone

On the other hand, keeping an iPhone also has two downsides. One of them is that the battery usually lasts for less time and needs charging more often. But this is also because of the use of the device’s applications and functions.

Finally, the expectation regarding the prices of the iPhone 14 is that they will be just a little more expensive than the current versions, around US$ 100, or approximately R$ 500. Therefore, if you want a device that fits your pocket, the best thing is to save and save money. Then, who knows, you will have the dreamed iPhone 14 soon.